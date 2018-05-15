The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

World, South Asia

China clears USD 1 billion road in Sri Lanka, countering India influence

AFP
Published : May 15, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Construction of the road linking the capital Colombo with the hill resort of Kandy had been delayed due to a lack of foreign funding.

The project was formally launched after a visit to Colombo by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014 but work was suspended by the new administration. (Photo: File)
 The project was formally launched after a visit to Colombo by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014 but work was suspended by the new administration. (Photo: File)

Colombo: China has approved a USD 1 billion loan to revive a long-delayed expressway in central Sri Lanka, the island's government said on Monday.

Construction of the first phase of the road linking the capital Colombo with the hill resort of Kandy had been delayed for more than two years due to a lack of foreign funding, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said he met the Chinese ambassador on Monday, who told him Beijing had decided to approve the loan that will be provided through the Export-Import Bank of China.

China has emerged as the largest single lender to Sri Lanka in recent years, securing contracts to build roads, railways and ports under the former government of Mahinda Rajapakse.

After Wickremesinghe came to power in January 2015, many projects were suspended pending investigations into corruption allegations, but construction work as recently restarted following renegotiations.

Last August, China took over a loss-making deep-sea port in the island's south on a 99-year lease under a USD 1.1 billion deal.

Colombo is a key hub for Indian cargo, and Beijing has been accused of seeking to develop facilities around the Indian Ocean to counter the rise of its rival and secure its own economic interests.

Under Sri Lanka's former regime, China began a controversial USD 1.4 billion land reclamation project next to Colombo's harbour.

There are plans to build a new city centre on the land, with Chinese firms set to invest another billion to construct three 60-storey buildings.

The project was formally launched after a visit to Colombo by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014 but work was suspended by the new administration.

It resumed after the state-owned China Communications Construction Company entered into a fresh agreement with the new regime in August 2016 -- despite concerns from India.

The 269-hectare (665-acre) reclamation is due to be completed next year.

Tags: ranil wickremesinghe, export-import bank of china, mahinda rajapakse, indian ocean, xi jinping
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham