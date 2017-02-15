The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

World, South Asia

China objects to Taiwan delegation's visit, says India must follow 'one-China policy'

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 4:44 pm IST

Beijing is opposed to any official contacts between Taiwan and other countries with whom China has diplomatic relations.

China which considers Taiwan as part of its mainland opposes any diplomatic relations as well as political contacts with Taipei by countries which has diplomatic relations with it.
 China which considers Taiwan as part of its mainland opposes any diplomatic relations as well as political contacts with Taipei by countries which has diplomatic relations with it.

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it has lodged a diplomatic protest with India for hosting a Taiwanese parliamentary delegation and asked it to deal "prudently" with Taiwan-related issues to maintain sound Sino-India ties.

"China lodged representations with India" over the Taiwan parliamentary delegation's visit to New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media.

"We hope that India would understand and respect China’s core concerns and stick to the 'One-China' principle and prudently deal with Taiwan-related issues and maintain sound and steady development of India-China relations," Geng said.

China which considers Taiwan as part of its mainland opposes any diplomatic relations as well as political contacts with Taipei by countries which has diplomatic relations with it.

"We are always opposed to any forms of official contacts and exchanges between countries that have diplomatic ties with China and Taiwan (simultaneously) and we are also opposed to the establishment of any official institutions," he said responding to Taiwan's announcement that it plans to upgrade its office in India.

Geng said that "the Indian side has made commitment on the Taiwan-related issues."

The three-member member Taiwanese delegation visited India from February 12.

Taiwan currently has Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre located in New Delhi. India's office in Taiwan is called India-Taipei Association.

Elaborating further on China’s stand on Taiwanese Parliamentary delegation to India, Geng said "those who are visiting India are so called legislators from Taiwan" and

Beijing is opposed to any official contacts between Taiwan and other countries with whom China has diplomatic relations.

"The reason why China lodged the representation is because that we have been requiring countries that have diplomatic relations with China to fulfil their commitment to the 'One China' principle," he said.

"So by making our representation we are urging the Indian side to stick to the 'One China' principle and take concrete actions for steady development of China-India relations," he said.

He also declined to answer a question about when the protest was lodged with India, saying that "not all the information about diplomatic activities are open to the public".

"All I can tell is China has lodged diplomatic representation with India," he said.

Earlier, Chinese media too warned India against playing the Taiwan card.

"By challenging China over the Taiwan question, India is playing with fire," state-run Global Times said in an op-ed article titled 'New Delhi will suffer losses if it plays Taiwan card'.

Tags: china, india, indo china ties, taiwan
Location: China, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

No more extravagant wedding, bill in LS seeks cap on guests

2

These dance moves can help people get more sex

3

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

4

World's first commercial flying car finally available for sale

5

Valentine's Day: Varun takes Natasha out for dinner, Alia-Sid spend time together at home

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham