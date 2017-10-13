The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan's anti-graft court defers indictment of Sharif in Panama Papers case

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 11:03 am IST

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had registered three cases of corruption and money laundering against Sharif, his family members.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP/File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: An anti-graft court in Pakistan Friday postponed the indictment of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar in Panama Papers case till October 19 due to protests by lawyers.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had registered three cases of corruption and money laundering against Sharif, his family members and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the Islamabad Accountability Court after the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif, 67, as prime minister on July 28.

As the court was about to begin the proceedings, lawyers started protesting in the court room of Judge Muhammad Bashir against security arrangements which had "restricted their movement in the court premises".

Judge Bashir left the court room and later announced the postponement of the hearing till October 19.

Sharif skipped the hearing as he has not returned from London where he is busy looking after his wife Kulsoom.

A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that Sharif had nominated a representative to appear before the court to face the indictment and deny the charges.

Maryam, while interacting with reporters, expressed concern over the unnecessary hurdles created for lawyers and asked the interior ministry to probe the incident.

"I don't know who created the problems for the lawyers.

It should have been voided," she said.

TV footages showed that Maryam and Safdar were present inside the court when lawyers created ruckus. They had also attended the previous hearing.

The court during the hearing on October 9 decided to separate the trial of Sharif's sons Hussain and Hassan from Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law.

It had also ordered to start the process of declaring Sharif's sons proclaimed offender for failing to appear before the court.

Sharif's wife Kulsoom, who is suffering from throat cancer, has undergone three surgeries in the UK so far.

The anti-graft body NAB had frozen the bank accounts and seized properties of Sharif and his family members to put pressure on them to appear before the court.

Sharif had failed to appear on Monday before the court as he was in London with Kulsoom.

The court had set October 13 as the date of his indictment.

Sharif's family has alleged that the cases are politically motivated. He may be jailed after the indictment.

He had to step down as prime minister and president of the PML-N party after being disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Sharif was re-elected as the president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on October 3 and immediately demanded that those who disqualified him should respect the people's mandate and democracy.

Tags: nawaz sharif, pak sc, panama papers case, anti-graft court
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

2

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

3

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

4

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

5

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham