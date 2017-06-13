The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

World, South Asia

At least 57 dead in rain-triggered landslides in Bangladesh

AFP
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

The recovery work is still going on. The death toll could rise as many areas still remained cut off, officials said.

A Bangladeshi woman mourns next to bodies of relatives (not pictured) after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: AFP)
 A Bangladeshi woman mourns next to bodies of relatives (not pictured) after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: AFP)

Dhaka: Heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 57 people in southeast Bangladesh, most of them buried under landslides, authorities said Tuesday.

Police warned that the death toll would likely rise as emergency workers reached remote parts of the affected area, where telephone and transport links had been cut.

"The recovery work is still going on. The death toll could rise as many areas still remained cut off," the head of the Department of Disaster Management Reaz Ahmed said.

Ahmed said disaster response teams had been deployed to the affected areas to reinforce recovery work.

"We have not been able to reach many of the affected places. Once the rains are over, we'll get a full picture of the damage and get the recovery work in full swing," he said.

Many of the victims were from tribal communities in the remote hill district of Rangamati, close to the Indian border, where 35 people were killed when mudslides buried their homes.

"Some of them were sleeping in their houses on hillsides when the landslides occurred," district police chief Sayed Tariqul Hasan said. "We've evacuated some of the affected villagers to schools and other safe places."

Six were killed in the nearby district of Bandarban, among them three children -- siblings who were buried by a landslide as they slept in their home.

Another 16 of the casualties were in the neighbouring district of Chittagong, where at least 126 people were killed when a massive landslide buried a village a decade ago.

- Evacuation orders -
The latest disaster came weeks after Cyclone Mora smashed into Bangladesh's southeast, killing at least eight people and damaging tens of thousands of homes.

Monsoon rains in Bangladesh's southern hill districts frequently trigger deadly landslides.

Heavy monsoon rains also pounded the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chittagong in the district of the same name, which experienced 222 millimetres of rain, disrupting traffic for hours.

Among the victims were at least four soldiers who had been sent to clear roads in Rangamati district after an earlier landslide.

Thousands of troops are stationed in Rangamati, where a tribal insurgency raged for two decades, and which still suffers sporadic violence.

"The soldiers were sent to clear roads hit by landslide in Manikchhari town when they themselves buried by a second landslide," armed forces spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Rashidul Hassan said.

"Our team is working here to clear the dirt. We'll know the full extent of the damage and casualties after they complete the work."

Fearing further landslides, police in Chittagong ordered the evacuation of thousands of slum dwellers living at the base of hills.

In Dhaka, where traffic was severely affected by heavy rain, a ferry sank in the river Buriganga on Monday evening with an estimated 100 passengers aboard, police said.

There were reports of 10 people missing following the accident but a river police official said all passengers had managed to swim ashore.

Tags: landslide, bangladesh police, monsoon, fire fighters, heavy monsoon
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka

MOST POPULAR

1

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

2

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay make it to Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

3

UK polls: Session on hung parliament delayed as Queen’s speech ‘needs time to dry’

4

Social organisation to name Indian ‘Trump Village’ after US Prez Trump for Indo-US ties

5

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham