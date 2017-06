20 people including 4 troops were killed in landslides in Rangamat district and another 6 died in Bandarban on Monday and Tuesday.

Dhaka: Landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 26 people in southeast Bangladesh, police said on Tuesday.

