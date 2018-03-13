The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

World, South Asia

Nepal crash survivor lucky to be alive

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 1:54 am IST

At least 50 people were killed when a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames while landing at Kathmandu airport.

Nepalese firemen spray water on the debris after a passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Nepalese firemen spray water on the debris after a passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Kathmandu: Basanta Bohora, a Nepalese and one of the few passengers to escape with injuries in the deadly plane crash here today said he is lucky to be alive.

At least 50 people were killed when a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames while landing at Kathmandu airport.

Officials said there were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane coming from Dhaka.

Bohora, an employee of Raswita International Travels and Tours, recalled that the take-off was normal from Dhaka but when the plane approached the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) for landing in Kathmandu, the aircraft began to behave strangely.

“There were 16 Nepalese from various travel agencies onboard the airplane,” he was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.

All the 16 had gone to Bangladesh for training, he said.

“All of a sudden the plane shook violently and there was a loud bang afterwards,” he said.

“I was seated near the window and was able to break out of the window,” he said.

“I have received injuries to my head and legs but I am fortunate that I survived the ordeal,” he said.

He is currently receiving treatment at Thapathali-based Norvic Hospital.

“I have no recollection after I got out of the plane, someone took me to Sinamangal hospital and from there my friends brought me to Norvic,” he said.
   

Tags: plane crash, nepal tourism ministry, tribhuvan international airport

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

2

Here are 10 tips to sleep better at night

3

KJo ‘shattered’ about ‘worst thing’ he encountered, Parineeti, Sonam, Ileana go ROFL

4

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

5

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham