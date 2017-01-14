The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:47 PM IST

World, South Asia

Chinese woman gets pet cat butchered, dumps its carcass outside shop

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 9:09 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 9:09 pm IST

The accused confessed to killing her pet cat saying that she did not have enough money to raise it.

The woman bought the five-month-old male British Shorthair from a pet store for £305. (Photo: YouTube/ Representational Image)
 The woman bought the five-month-old male British Shorthair from a pet store for £305. (Photo: YouTube/ Representational Image)

Lijiang, Yunnan: A woman has been accused of butchering her pet cat and  dumping her carcass outside a pet shop in Lijiang city in China's Yunnan province.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the woman bought the five-month-old male British Shorthair from a pet store for £305. However, she soon realised that she did not have enough money to raise the cat.

The incident came to light when the pet shop owner found a plastic bag outside his shop. She was shocked to find the butchered remains of the feline inside the bag. After examining the cat's remains, she found out that it was the same feline that she sold a couple of days ago.

The pet shop owner knew that the woman who had bought the cat was the culprit as she had tried to return the cat, a day after buying it. However, the shop owner refused to take back the cat and give a refund.

The shop owner then informed the police ware carrying out an investigation.=

Tags: cat, british shorthair, cat butchered, crime, animal cruelty
Location: China, Yunnan

MOST POPULAR

1

OK Jaanu movie review: Mediocrity justifies its title

2

Cristiano Ronaldo features in viral Raees trailer spoof

3

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

4

Get a warning before you fall sick with this smart wearable

5

Vin Diesel can't stop gushing about 'queen' Deepika!

more

Editors' Picks

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Breaking from tradition, Nitish invites BJP for Makar Sankranti celebrations

The applicant was shocked to find the image in what was supposed to be her ID card. (Photo: Video grab)

Bihar SSC issued ID card with picture of topless actress

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham