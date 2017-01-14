Chinese woman gets pet cat butchered, dumps its carcass outside shop

The accused confessed to killing her pet cat saying that she did not have enough money to raise it.

Lijiang, Yunnan: A woman has been accused of butchering her pet cat and dumping her carcass outside a pet shop in Lijiang city in China's Yunnan province.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the woman bought the five-month-old male British Shorthair from a pet store for £305. However, she soon realised that she did not have enough money to raise the cat.

The incident came to light when the pet shop owner found a plastic bag outside his shop. She was shocked to find the butchered remains of the feline inside the bag. After examining the cat's remains, she found out that it was the same feline that she sold a couple of days ago.

The pet shop owner knew that the woman who had bought the cat was the culprit as she had tried to return the cat, a day after buying it. However, the shop owner refused to take back the cat and give a refund.

The shop owner then informed the police ware carrying out an investigation.=