The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

World, South Asia

Open your eyes, Kulsoom: Video of Nawaz’s final goodbye to wife goes viral

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 8:33 am IST

Kulsoom died Tuesday in London after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

A visibly emotional Sharif can be seen talking to his unconscious wife in a London hospital before his return to Pakistan on July 12 to serve his 11-year jail term. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 A visibly emotional Sharif can be seen talking to his unconscious wife in a London hospital before his return to Pakistan on July 12 to serve his 11-year jail term. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Lahore: An unseen of video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bidding farewell to his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for the last time has gone viral on social media soon after the death of Pakistan’s former first lady in London Tuesday.

In the video, a visibly emotional Sharif can be seen talking to his unconscious wife in a London hospital before his return to Pakistan on July 12 to serve his 11-year jail term.

Sharif can be heard saying in Urdu, “May God give you strength.”

 “Open your eyes, Kulsoom,” he is heard pleading to her.

Ahead of his departure from London, Sharif had said his wife finally opened her eyes for a few seconds -- something he had revealed a day prior that he wished for.

He, however, regretted having to leave her in such state to return to the country.

At that time, he had said that he was leaving behind his ailing wife in Allah’s protection and returning to Pakistan regardless of whether he was “taken to prison or gallows”.

Kulsoom died Tuesday in London after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar are currently serving jail terms in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July.

Tags: nawaz sharif, maryam nawaz, begum kulsoom nawaz, social media, viral video
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

2

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

3

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

4

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

5

Genes are key to academic success, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham