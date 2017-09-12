The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan: Teenage couple tied to cot, electrocuted to death in alleged honour killing

REUTERS
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 12:16 pm IST

The teenagers in the port city of Karachi were said by the Pashtun council of elders, or jirga, to have brought dishonour on the community.

More than 500 people -- almost all women -- die in Pakistan each year in such killings (File Photo)
 More than 500 people -- almost all women -- die in Pakistan each year in such killings (File Photo)

Karachi: A Pakistani teenage couple who tried to elope were murdered with electric shocks in an “honour killing” by family members who were carrying out the orders of an influential tribal council, police said.

The teenagers in the port city of Karachi were said by the Pashtun council of elders, or jirga, to have brought dishonour on the community.

“The innocent souls were tied to a charpai (rope bed) and given electric shocks,” said Aman Marwat, the police officer who arrested the two fathers and two uncles and is pursuing some 30 members of the jirga who have gone into hiding.

The 15-year-old girl had allegedly run away with her 17-year-old boyfriend last month, Marwat said.

“The girl was killed and buried first followed by the murder of the boy the next day,” he added.

More than 500 people -- almost all women -- die in Pakistan each year in such killings, usually carried out by members of the victim’s family meting out punishment for bringing “shame” on the community.

Marwat, who has been in the police for 25 years, said he has dealt with many honour killing cases happening in Karachi.

“It indicates a tribalisation of society where jirgas exercise more power than law enforcers,” said Zohra Yusuf, a human rights activist in Pakistan.

Jirgas are often convened, particularly in conservative rural areas, to settle local disputes especially between poor families, and although they operate outside the law, their decisions are often honoured and ignored by authorities.

In this case, the two families had come to an agreement for the pair to get married, together with a financial settlement to be paid to the girl’s family, according to Kamal Shah, of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, a non-governmental organisation that works in the area.

“The girl’s side had agreed but not the jirga and they warned that if the two families did not carry out the barbaric deed, their family in their village back home would have to bear the consequences,” said Zia Ur Rehman, a Pakistani journalist who first reported on the case.

The case highlights the influence of tribal councils and social pressures in Pakistan, which are often more powerful than the law.

“Laws seem useless,” said Maliha Zia Lari, associate director with Karachi-based Legal Aid Society. “The boy’s father did not think he could seek protection from the state and the jirga members did not fear any reprisals from it either.”

Tags: honour killing, teenage couple, pashtun council, world news
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

MOST POPULAR

1

'These kids are my inspiration': Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan

2

Study reveals how fat exits the body when you lose weight

3

Scientists develop device to generate electricity from flowing blood

4

New AI outperfroms humans in telling if a person is gay or straight

5

What nonsense is she talking about: Zarina on Kangana's recent claims about her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Indra Jatra is known traditionally as Yanya Punhi which is Newari (the original settlers of the Kathmandu Valley) for “Kathmandu festival”. It’s also known as kumari Jatra. So in truth it’s about two to three celebrations all made into one. (Photo: AP)

Rain god worshipped in Nepal's Indra Yatra

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham