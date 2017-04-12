The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

World, South Asia

People in Arunachal Pradesh live 'difficult lives' under India's 'illegal' rule: China

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 2:20 pm IST

The article evaded reports on protests in Tibet, including more than 120 self-immolations by Tibetans against the Communist Chinese rule.

(Photo: AFP/Representational)
 (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Beijing: The people of Arunachal Pradesh live "difficult lives" under India's "illegal" rule and they look forward to returning to China, a state-run Chinese daily claimed on Wednesday as it criticised New Delhi for allowing the Dalai Lama to visit the frontier state.

China is opposed to the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, particularly Tawang, which it considers as Southern Tibet. Its media and foreign ministry has repeatedly aired its opposition to the Tibetan Buddhist leader’s ongoing visit to the region.

"Under India's illegal rule, the residents of Southern Tibet live difficult lives, face various kinds of discrimination, and look forward to returning to China," a provocative article in the China Daily said.

The article, however, skirted the media reports about the periodic protests in Tibet, including more than 120 self-immolations by Tibetans against the Communist Chinese rule.

The Dalai Lama's visit shows "he can't wait to give away Tawang district", which happens to be the birth place of the sixth Dalai Lama in 1683 and is at the centre of Tibetan Buddhism, "in exchange for India's support for the survival of his separatist group."

"One identity of the 14th Dalai Lama that history will record for posterity is he is a troublemaker," it said about the 81-year-old spiritual leader and Nobel laureate.

The article said the Dalai Lama's visit is "testimony to his betrayal of himself, the people, the country, as well as regional peace."

"Depending on India for a living, the Dalai Lama's eagerness to please his master is understandable, but he is going too far by selling Southern Tibet in exchange for his master's favour," it said.

"He has described himself a 'son of India' more than 20 times on public occasions in recent years. He just hopes to add weight to his identity as a 'son of India' by selling the territory to India this time, ignoring the trouble he is making for the settlement of China-India border issues, regional peace and stability," it said.

India and China have been negotiating to resolve the border dispute for more than 20 years but an agreement is yet to be reached.

The dispute covers the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control. While China claims parts of Arunachal as Southern Tibet, India asserts the dispute also covers the Aksai Chin area which China occupied during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The article said the Dalai Lama has "betrayed regional peace. Solving the border dispute in a peaceful manner will require the courage and wisdom of the peoples of China and India. The Dalai Lama's visit to the sensitive region benefits neither."

The Dalai Lama is in Arunachal on a nine-day visit and this is not the first time he has visited the state. In 2009, the Tibetan spiritual leader visited the region, which too was opposed by the Chinese government.

China has lodged a diplomatic protest to India over the visit and a number of articles and editorials in the Chinese state media have attacked the spiritual leader over the visit.

The Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday it will select the next highest monk of Tibetan Buddhism through the traditional way of drawing lots from a sacred urn at Dachau Temple in Lhasa, dismissing the Dalai Lama's assertion that Beijing cannot choose his successor.

"All reincarnation of the Dalai Lama has followed the religious rituals and history rules," it said in a written response to queries about the Dalai Lama's recent comments.

Today's article also accused the Dalai Lama of changing his stand on Arunachal Pradesh during his 58-year-long exile in India. It said, "even after fleeing to India in 1959, the Dalai Lama did not promote India's 'sovereignty' over Southern Tibet at first. Yet, that gradually changed."

To support China's claim over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the article cited historical events, saying the state was "separated" from China by the "so-called McMahon Line in the early 1900s, which was a line the then foreign secretary of the British-run government of India, Henry McMahon, proposed as part of the Shimla Accord, a treaty that was never validated".

Tags: dalai lama, arunachal pradesh, india-china ties
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Selfie with cobra proves fatal as man gets stung on head

2

Beware: Online tax filing scams steal your refunds too

3

Xiaomi to unveil flagship Mi 6 on April 19th

4

Future iPhones could get Apple's own power chips

5

Queen Elizabeth II employs 'footwoman' to break in her new shoes

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham