The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

World, South Asia

Sri Lankan ex-president's son arrested for leading violent anti-India demonstrations

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 11:46 am IST

Rajapakse accused the government of trying to sell the airport named after his father to an Indian company at a rock bottom price.

MP Namal Rajapaksa son of a former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo: AFP)
 MP Namal Rajapaksa son of a former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo: AFP)

Colombo: Sri Lankan police arrested the legislator son of a former president on Tuesday for leading violent anti-India demonstrations over alleged plans to sell an airport built and named after his father.

A police spokesman said MP Namal Rajapaksa was arrested for being a member of an unlawful assembly outside the Indian consulate in the southern town of Hambantota on Friday.

Police superintendent Ruwan Gunasekera said Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, had violated a court order banning street protests and damaged public property.

“He was arrested along with two other members of parliament and three others,” Gunasekera said.

Police arrested 28 after the protest.

Video footage of the demonstration released on social media showed Rajapaksa chanting anti-India slogans at Hambantota, 240 kilometres (150 miles) south of Colombo, and leading a march towards the consulate.

Rajapakse accused the government of trying to sell the airport named after his father to an Indian company at a rock bottom price.

Hundreds of protesters tried to break through barricades but police fired teargas and water cannon to stop them reaching the diplomatic compound. At least four policemen were injured when the demonstrators pelted stones.

The government has denied it was planning to sell off the $210 million international airport, but Colombo has said Indian companies had shown interest in a joint venture to make the facility commercially viable.

The airport in Rajapaksa’s home constituency of Hambantota is one of several state-owned white elephants that were built under the former president and have never turned a profit.

It is one of the world’s least used airports, servicing just one flight a day.

The new government offered to sell the airport after sealing a billion-dollar deal in July with a Chinese state- owned company to take over a majority stake in a deep sea port in Hambantota.

The administration of Rajapaksa who was toppled in January 2015 elections had raised some $8 billion in loans from China to build infrastructure, including the ports, which do not generate enough revenue even to pay staff.

Tags: sri lankan police, namal rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Consumers are deliberately breaking, losing their iPhones: Research

2

India vs Australia, 2nd Twenty20: Australia beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

3

Now Road Crossings become 'smart'

4

Australia's Dean Jones named as Afghanistan cricket team's interim coach

5

Fake news is still here, despite efforts by Google, Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham