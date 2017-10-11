The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

World, South Asia

Hafiz Saeed will be released if evidence not submitted: Pak court

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday heard a plea against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s detention.

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed (File Photo)
 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed (File Photo)

Islamabad: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest will be set aside if the Pakistan government does not submit evidence against him, a top court in Lahore has warned.

Saeed, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, is under house arrest since January 31.

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday heard a plea against his detention. The interior secretary was supposed to appear before the court along with complete record of the case related to his detention along with four others.

Irked by the absence of the interior secretary during the proceedings, the court observed that “no citizen can be detained for an extended period on the basis of merely press clippings”.

“The conduct of the government shows it has no substantial evidence against the petitioners. The detention of the petitioners will be set aside if no concrete evidence is presented before the court,” justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said.

Another official of the interior ministry accompanied by a deputy attorney general told the court that the secretary could not attend the proceedings due to unavoidable official responsibilities in Islamabad. The law officer sought time to file a reply to the petition.

Justice Naqvi regretted that an army of officers was assigned to protect one government personality but not a single officer was available to assist the court.

Lamenting repeated requests for adjournment, the judge said the law officers wanted courts to stop working. The judge adjourned hearing till October 13.

Saeed’s advocate AK Dogar argued that the government detained the JuD leaders on the basis of apprehensions and hearsay. He said under the law no presumption and assumption could give rise to any apprehension unless it was supported by evidence.

The Punjab government had already told the court that activities of JuD leaders, if released, would pose great threat to public safety and can cause breach of public order.

Saeed and his four aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - have been placed under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism act.

On September 25, the house arrest of Saeed and others was extended for another 30 days by the Punjab government.

The JuD has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014. The US has announced a $10 million bounty on Saeed’s head for his role in terror activities.

Tags: hafiz saeed, mumbai attack mastermind, jud chief, lahore high court, house arrest
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

2

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

3

Woman married pet pooch she had adopted, says he is 'perfect' for her

4

Holy Cow! Google to acquire Apple for $9 billion. Is it true?

5

Reliance Jio to launch its own payments bank in December

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham