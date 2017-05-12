The Asian Age | News

Indian woman's husband pleads Pak court for permission to meet her

PTI
Published : May 11, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
Uzma, 20, has accused her husband, Tahir Ali, of sexually abusing her and forcing into marrying him at gunpoint.

Uzma has been staying at the Indian mission in Islamabad (Photo: Twitter)
Islamabad: The husband of an Indian woman,who was allegedly sexually abused after her forced marriage to a Pakistani man at gunpoint, has pleaded the High Court here for a meeting with his wife to clear all "misunderstandings".

Uzma, 20, has accused her husband, Tahir Ali, of sexually abusing her and forcing into marrying him at gunpoint. She has been staying at the Indian mission in Islamabad and refused to leave the High Commission premises until she is repatriated to India.

Ali said he loves Uzma and want to clear any misunderstanding after meeting her. "I have requested the High Court to arrange a meeting with Uzma in a free environment," he told PTI over phone.

He said he has urged the Islamabad High Court to pass an order barring Uzma from leaving Pakistan until legal issues are resolved.

The court has set the hearing for Monday. Ali accused the Indian High Commission and Uzma'a brother Waseem for creating misunderstanding between him and his wife.

"Everything changed after she went inside the High Commission building. We were happily married and lived peacefully," he said.

Ali said his marriage to Uzma was legalised at a district court in the presence of witnesses. He said Uzma signed an affidavit that she was marrying him without any pressure.

He rejected allegations of physical and sexual violence and said Uzma should be medically examined to prove her allegations. Uzma, a resident of New Delhi, on May 8 filed a plea with a Islamabad court against Ali, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him.

In her statement, recorded before a magistrate, she has said that she came to Pakistan to see her relatives and not to marry Ali. Uzma has said she was forced into marrying Ali at gunpoint and that her immigration papers were also taken away.

She has said she did not know Ali was already married and had four children. However, Ali said she knew about his marriage and children. He said he had told her about his family and that he lived in mountains away from the main cities.

"She knew everything and was ready to live and die with me. I wonder why she has changed suddenly," he said.

Ironically, when asked if Ali knew the parents of Uzma, he said he never talked to them.

Uzma reached Pakistan on May 1 and travelled to Buner district in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to marry Ali on May 3.

The couple reportedly met in Malaysia, where Tahir worked as a taxi-driver.

The case has attracted attention on both sides of the border. On Wednesday, Pakistan prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz said the Indian woman will be sent back as soon as the legal issues in the case are resolved.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay in New Delhi said Uzma was inside the High Commission, she was fine and happy.

