The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

World, South Asia

Shoe-d away: Extremist student hurls shoe at Nawaz Sharif

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 4:19 pm IST

Sunday, Mr Sharif was a chief guest at Jamia Naemia seminary, Ghari Shahu Lahore.

Sharif made a brief speech in which he did not mention about the man who threw shoe at him. ‘This hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis including myself,’ he said. (Photo: AP)
  Sharif made a brief speech in which he did not mention about the man who threw shoe at him. ‘This hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis including myself,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: A shoe was hurled at Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif by a religious extremist Sunday during a function at an Islamic seminary in Lahore.

The incident took place a day after religious extremist blackened the face of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif with ink when he was addressing his party's worker's convention in his hometown in Sialkot, some 100-km from Lahore.

Sunday, Mr Sharif was a chief guest at Jamia Naemia seminary, Ghari Shahu Lahore.

As Mr Sharif was heading towards rostrum for a speech, a student hurled a shoe at him that hit his shoulder and ear.

The student also managed to reach in front of Mr Sharif and chanted "Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah" slogan.

The security personnel caught the student and his other accomplice who also chanted "Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah" slogans and gave them sound thrashing.

Also Read: Pak Hardliners win: Court says public office seekers must declare faith first

Later, the two students were handed over to police. Police identified the shoe thrower as Abdul Ghafoor, a former student of the seminary, and his accomplice as Sajid.

The situation became very tense after the incident.

Sharif made a brief speech in which he did not mention about the man who threw shoe at him.

The religious parties especially Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan had held Sharif and his party (PML-N) responsible for making an attempt to change a clause related to finality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the Constitution.

In Saturday's incident, Faiz Rasool, who threw ink at the foreign minister, told the police that he vent out his anger because the PML-N had tried to change the finality of the Prophet in the Constitution.

"This hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis including myself," he said.

Pakistan's Law Minister Zahid Hamid had to resign in November 2017 when hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan supporters camped at Islamabad's Faizabad traffic interchange forcing the PML-N government to take action against those in the federal cabinet responsible for attempting to change this clause from the Constitution.

The mainstream parties -- Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf -- condemned the incident.

PML-N leader and Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said those afraid of popularity of PML-N are behind such incidents.

Tags: nawaz sharif, khwaja asif, tehreek-e-labbaik pakistan, pml-n
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham