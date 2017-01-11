2 Pak sisters attacked with hand grenade for refusing marriage proposal

The hand grenade was thrown at the sisters when they were asleep on the roof of their small house, said police.

Samreen, 19 and Sanam, 17 were injured when a hand grenade was thrown at them at their home in Koohi Goth in Landhi area yesterday, police said. (Photo: AP)

Karachi: Two sisters in Pakistan have been injured when a relative, who wanted to marry one of them, attacked them with a hand grenade after being rebuffed by the family, police said.

Samreen, 19 and Sanam, 17 were injured when a hand grenade was thrown at them at their home in Koohi Goth in Landhi area yesterday, police said.

"According to the father Qadir Buksh, a relative Sajid had sent marriage proposals twice for the sisters but his proposal was turned down by the family," Sajid Khorio, Shah Latif SHO, said.

"Sajid has been interested in getting marriage with one of my daughters which we already refused," said Buksh in his statement to the police. The accused, according to Buksh, had also threatened the life of Buksh and his family before the incident.

"Sajid is a member of a gang and also a drug addict," said police officials.

The police have registered an FIR on behalf of Buksh against Sajid and further investigation is on to arrest the suspect, Ahmed said.

The sisters were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment where doctors said they were out of danger.

The hand grenade was thrown at the sisters when they were asleep on the roof of their small house, Buksh said.