

Pak govt bars Nawaz Sharif, Maryam from leaving country, lists them on ECL

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 4:36 pm IST

The move came days after Sharif and Maraym were convicted in a corruption case and sentenced to 10 and seven years jail respectively.

Lahore: The Pakistani government on Tuesday placed the names of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the exit control list (ECL) to prevent them from flying abroad after their return to the country on Friday.

The move came days after the accountability court in Islamabad convicted Sharif and Maraym in the Avenfield properties corruption case and sentenced them to 10 and seven years jail respectively. Persons put on the ECL are prohibited from leaving Pakistan. 

he father-daughter duo are currently in London to look after Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is suffering from throat cancer and has been on a ventilator since June 14 after a cardiac arrest.

The interior ministry on the request of the country's anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has placed the names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on ECL, an official of interior ministry confirmed.

Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

