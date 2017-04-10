The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 10, 2017

World, South Asia

Indian naval officer, arrested in Pakistan, gets death sentence

ANI
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 3:53 pm IST

He has confessed before court he was tasked by RAW to plan and organise espionage against Pakistan, a Pak army statement said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (File photo)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav. (File photo)

Islamabad: Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has been given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan on Monday said in a statement.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

"The spy was tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded the death sentence. Today Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM," the ISPR said.

Jadhav was "tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923," ISPR said.

Jadhav "confessed before a magistrate and court that he was tasked by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis wing to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities seeking to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan through impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi," the ISPR said.

The accused had been "provided with a defending officer as per legal provisions," the ISPR said.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

'Kulbhushan Yadav', the accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's external intelligence agency.

"The government categorically rejects allegations that this individual was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan at our behest. Our enquiries reveal that he apparently was being harassed while operating a legitimate business from Iran. While we probe this aspect further, his presence now in Pakistan raises questions, including the possibility of his abduction from Iran," the ministry had said.

a

Tags: kulbhushan yadav, death sentence
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

