The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

World, South Asia

Committed to freedom of navigation in Arabian Sea: Pakistan

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

Pakistan kicked off a multi-nation naval exercise in the Arabian Sea on Friday with the participation of 37 countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said as a multi-nation naval exercise hosted by the country kicked off in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

The five-day exercise codenamed 'Aman 17' began off the coast of Karachi with the participation of 37 countries. The major participants include the US, China and Russia, but India is not participating.

Commander of the Pakistani fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini inaugurated the exercise by hoisting the national flag at Karachi dockyard.

Nine platforms from nine countries arrived to participate in the naval exercise, according to a statement by the navy.

"Navies of 37 countries are participating in 'Aman 17', out of which 9 countries are participating with naval assets including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Japan and Russia," the navy said.

Russia's Severomorsk anti-war ship, Altay Tug Boat and Dubna tanker are part of the exercise and the participating units will rehearse various naval operations to enhance mutual understanding and regional stability, it said.

"Aim of this multi-national exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain," it said.

The exercise will also help in enhancing Pakistan Navy's interoperability with regional and extra-regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions, according to the statement.

Vice admiral Husaini said the exercise would help work against human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and terrorism in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sharif extended a warm welcome to all participants. He said Pakistan, being a major stakeholder in maritime security of the Arabian Sea, is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order.

He pointed out that maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean are both multi-dimensional and multi-faceted.

Threats such as maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions, he said.

'Aman-17' is the fifth such exercise that has taken place. Pakistan has been holding the exercise every alternate year since 2007.

Tags: nawaz sharif, arabian sea navigation, pakistan pm

MOST POPULAR

1

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

2

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

3

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

4

India vs B'desh: Bangladesh end Day 2 at 41/1, trail by 646 runs

5

Shraddha Kapoor confirmed as actress opposite Aamir, Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan?

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham