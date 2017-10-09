The Asian Age | News

Panamagate: Former PM Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law arrested on return to Pakistan

AP
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 11:16 am IST

A Cabinet minister Talal Chaudhry said Mohammad Safdar was arrested from the Islamabad airport early Monday on his arrival from London.

 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to his supporters during a rally in Muridke, Pakistan, on August 12. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan's anti-corruption authorities have arrested the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with corruption cases pending against him.

The development came hours before Sadfar and his wife Maryam Nawaz were to appear before an anti-graft tribunal. She was not detained and later reached the court.

Sharif, his daughter, his son-in-law and his two sons face corruption cases after an investigation into documents leaked from a Panama law firm indicated that Sharif and some of his family members had undisclosed assets abroad.

Sharif was disqualified from office in July.

