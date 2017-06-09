The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 09, 2017

World, South Asia

Modi calls upon all SCO members to fight terror, expresses concern over CPEC

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 4:59 pm IST

Modi also congratulated Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev for organising the SCO Summit.

Astana (Kazakhstan): Addressing the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan capital Astana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to coordinate their efforts to fight the menace of terrorism which is plaguing the region.

"It is impossible to find a solution until all SCO members make concerted and coordinated efforts to fight the menace of terrorism, including radicalisation, recruitment, training and financing of terrorists," PM Modi said at the summit which was also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Describing terrorists as the chief violators of human rights and values, Modi said "We have full faith that the SCO would give a new push to our efforts in fight against terrorism."

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev for organising the SCO Summit.

Modi said "With the induction of India in SCO, Shanghai Cooperation Summit will represent 42 percent population and 20 percent GDP which will act as a support to the success story of SCO.

We are achieving full membership today, but India has been nurturing and maintaining good historic relations with every SCO member.

"There are many dimensions of our interaction with the SCO countries. Mutual trust is the cornerstone of our political goodwill and economic cooperation. India is having partnership with SCO countries in several aspects on energy, education, security, development partnership agriculture, minerals, capacity building, trade and investment are the main drivers."

Describing connectivity as the main priority of India but also expressed concern over the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a part of the one Belt One Road , Modi said, "The SCO membership will take our partnership to a new level and regional connectivity with all the SCO members is the main priority of India and we entirely support the connectivity that will integrate our economies and build trust among the countries and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity should be the key factors."

Modi emphasized that connectivity initiatives are essential to reap the benefits of the projects and it reflects with our decisions of International North-South Transport Corridor, Ashgabat Agreement and the Chabahar deal.

Modi said that the SCO will help in bringing peace in war-torn Afghanistan. The Prime Minister also called for efforts by the SCO to tackle climate change.

