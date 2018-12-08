The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

World, South Asia

Imran tacitly acknowledges that Mumbai's 26/11 originated from Pak soil

ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2018, 1:47 pm IST

The Pakistan Prime Minister said he has asked for the status of the case which is being heard in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.

Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the 'act of terror' as it is in Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter. (Photo: File)
 Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the 'act of terror' as it is in Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter. (Photo: File)

Islamabad/Washington: Pakistan wants "something done about the bombers of Mumbai", its Prime Minister Imran Khan has said while tacitly acknowledging that the attack of November 2008 originated from the Pakistani soil.

Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the "act of terror" as it is in "Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter.

The Pakistan Prime Minister said he has asked for the status of the case which is being heard in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.

On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sailed into Mumbai and attacked multiple places in the city, including the iconic Taj Hotel.

In the coordinated attacks which shook the entire world, 166 people were killed and 300 injured.

"We also want something done about the bombers of Mumbai. I have asked our government to find out the status of the case. Resolving that case is in our interest because it was an act of terrorism," Khan said in an interview to the Washington Post, his first to a foreign publication.

He stated this when asked about the prosecution of the perpetrators of the audacious attacks and the release of LeT's operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

The trial, underway in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan against seven activists, has made little headway in the last 10 years as the Pakistani establishment has been claiming lack of enough evidence against them.

India, which has provided a number of dossiers of evidence, has been maintaining that the bilateral relations cannot improve until Pakistan punishes all those involved in the crime.

India has particularly been pushing for action against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been roaming freely in Pakistan despite being declared as an international terrorist.

The Narendra Modi government has emphasised that terror and talks cannot go together.Imran tacitly acknowledges that 26/11 originated from Pakistani soil

In his interview, Khan expressed hope that talks with India would resume after the Lok Sabha elections due by May next year.

"Let's hope that after the election is over, we can again resume talks with India," he said.

Tags: imran khan, 26/11 mumbai attack, let, hafiz saeed, modi government
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

2

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

3

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

4

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

5

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham