World, South Asia

After BRICS declaration on terrorism, China assures Pakistan of 'no change in policy'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 12:46 pm IST

'We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable', declaration said.

India, China and three other members of the BRICS group pledged to exchange tax information to address the problem of tax evasion. (Photo: AP)
 India, China and three other members of the BRICS group pledged to exchange tax information to address the problem of tax evasion. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Friday assured its all weather ally Pakistan of ‘no change’ in policy despite BRICS leaders unanimously declared Islamabad based organisations as a global terror outfits that of same stature of Islamic State group, NDTV reported.

The Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Haqqani network were declared as terror outfits during 9th annual BRICS summit which was recently held at Xiamen in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan said in statement that “There has been no change in Chinese policy regarding Pakistan...Pakistan and China are in constant contact regarding regional challenges.”

According to BRICS declaration, the statement said, “We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, al Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.”

The declaration also added, “We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.”

China on Thursday had invited Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's to Beijing since there had been ‘deep concern’ in Pakistan's cabinet over the BRICS declaration.

The media reports also said Khawaja Asif will also discuss the Trump criticism on Islamabad during an announcement of his new Afghanistan and South Asia policy.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The two sides have seen their relationship growing with sound momentum, frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful outcome of practical cooperation."

