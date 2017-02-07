The Asian Age | News

Pak wants India's nuke programme under IAEA safeguards: Foreign office

PTI
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 8:18 am IST

DG Disarmament was of the opinion that India has been given 'discriminatory waivers', which add to Pak's security concerns, the report said.

Pakistan will not agree to FMCT until it gets the assurance from India, said an official. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)
 Pakistan will not agree to FMCT until it gets the assurance from India, said an official. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan wants India to bring its entire civilian nuclear programme under the safeguards laid out by the International Atomic Energy Commission, the Director-General Disarmament at the Foreign office said on Tuesday.

"It is incumbent on us to stand up for our own interest. We want an assurance that India's whole three stage nuclear power programme would be under safeguards," DG Disarmament at Foreign office Kamran Akhtar was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Akhtar was speaking at a round-table discussion in Islamabad on Fissile Material Cut-Off Treaty (FMCT), organised to prepare for the upcoming Conference on Disarmament (CD). Experienced FMCT experts also participated in the meeting.

Pakistan will not agree to FMCT until it gets the assurance from India, he said.

He said negotiating a treaty that only bans future production of fissile material without taking into account the existing stockpiles would freeze "the existing asymmetries".

The DG Disarmament was of the opinion that India has been given "discriminatory waivers", which add to Pakistan's security concerns, the report said.

He said eight of the Indian reactors, its fast breeder programme and approximately five tonnes of reactor-grade plutonium were included in the safeguards of dictated by the IAEA.

The FMCT would put Pakistan at a permanent disadvantage and undermine its security interests, Akhtar added. There is a fear that the reactors not mandated by the safeguards might be used clandestinely for plutonium production and the existing stockpiles might be diverted to a military programme at a subsequent stage, the DG said.

He further said, "Pakistan should not be asked to agree to something that is not in its strategic interest."

"We have to factor into consideration possible actions by India that could undermine credibility of our nuclear deterrence," he added.

