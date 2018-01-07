The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

World, South Asia

Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100 mn notice to Pak defence min for ‘defamation’

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2018, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2018, 8:36 am IST

Saeed's lawyer claims that the JuD has no nexus with Lashkar-e-Taiba and the UN resolution against it is 'illegal'.

Pakistan banned JuD and FIF and other organisations from collecting donations on Monday, after Trump accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the US but 'lies and deceit' and providing “safe haven” to terrorists. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan banned JuD and FIF and other organisations from collecting donations on Monday, after Trump accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the US but 'lies and deceit' and providing “safe haven” to terrorists. (Photo: File)

Lahore: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has served a Rs 100 million legal notice to Pakistan’s defence minister for “defamation”, days after the government banned the Jamaat-ud- Dawah from collecting donations following US President Donald Trump’s outburst against Islamabad’s sheltering of terrorists.

“I call upon you (minister Khurram Dastgir) to send a written apology to my client (Saeed) within 14 days and seek his forgiveness and promise to be careful in future, failing which criminal proceedings under section 500 of Pakistan Penal Code punishable for two years will initiated against you,” said the notice by lawyer A K Dogar who served it on behalf of Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed.

Pakistan banned JuD and FIF and other organisations from collecting donations on Monday, after Trump accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists.

Dastgir had said that action against JuD, Falah-i- Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and other organisations had been taken so that “terrorists cannot open fire on schoolchildren anymore”.

Dogar claimed the JuD has no nexus with Lashkar-e-Taiba and the UN resolution against it is “illegal”.

He alleged the minister had caused “immense damage” to the “reputation” of Saeed and JuD by issuing an “irresponsible” statement.

Dastgir had also said that Pakistan did not act against JuD and FIF under “pressure” from the US but after “serious deliberations”.

The government has banned companies and individuals from making donations to the JuD, the FIF and other organisations on the UN Security Council’s sanctions list.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) also issued a notification prohibiting the collection of donations by the JuD, the front organisation of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as several other such groups named in a list of outfits banned by the UN Security Council.

Tags: hafiz saeed, let, jud, donald trump, secp
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar's PadMan to release as per schedule, likely to clash with Padmavati

2

NASA: John Young, the legendary Space Shuttle astronaut dies at 87

3

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

4

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

5

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham