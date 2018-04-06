The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

World, South Asia

China says it is ready to pay ‘any cost’ in fast-escalating trade war with US

AFP
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 11:34 am IST

The US president has said he will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which would hit China.

China said Friday it was ready to pay ‘any cost’ in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering USD 100 billion in extra tariffs. (Photo: File)
  China said Friday it was ready to pay ‘any cost’ in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering USD 100 billion in extra tariffs. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China said Friday it was ready to pay "any cost" in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering USD 100 billion in extra tariffs.

"If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side will take them on until the end at any cost," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

"We don't want a trade war, but we aren't afraid of fighting one."

Trump threatened an additional USD 100 billion in tit-for-tat tariffs on Beijing Thursday, in the latest step in an escalating trade dispute.

The US president has said he will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which would hit China.

China responded with proposed tariffs on fresh fruit, pork and recycled aluminium, accounting for USD 3 billion of US exports in 2017.

The US on Tuesday published a list of USD 50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs.

In a speech Thursday, Trump said "in light of China's unfair retaliation," he had instructed trade officials to "consider whether USD 100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate."

Tags: xi jinping, donald trump, trade war
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham