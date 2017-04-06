The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

World, South Asia

China hits back at India over Dalai visit, warns of interference in 'turbulent' J&K

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 11:54 am IST

An editorial in Global Times flaunted Beijing's military power and wondered if India would be able to defeat China in a “geopolitical game”.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery Bomdila. (Photo: PTI)
 Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery Bomdila. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: The Chinese media on Thursday said that India, in a “clumsy and rude move”, is using the Dalai Lama “as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on China” and that Beijing could in turn interfere in “turbulent” Kashmir.

China claims large parts of northeastern state Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet and Aksai Chin area of Kashmir, which it occupied during the 1962 war.

An editorial in the state-run China Daily, The Global Times, flaunted Beijing's military power and wondered if India would be able to defeat China in a “geopolitical game”.

“With a GDP several times higher than that of India, military capabilities that can reach the Indian Ocean and having good relations with India's peripheral nations, coupled with the fact that India's turbulent northern state borders China, if China engages in a geopolitical game with India, will Beijing lose to New Delhi?” the editorial read.

It further stated that China should not hesitate to answer "blows with blows" if India chooses to play dirty by allowing the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh.

Two English newspapers – China Daily and Global Times – have launched a scathing attack on India after Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that Arunachal Pradesh – which China claims as part of Southern Tibet -- is "an inseparable part of India".

Taking exception to Rijiju's remarks, the papers said India is using the Dalai Lama as a "diplomatic tool" against China for its "vice like veto" against India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and UN ban on Jaish-e- Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

"New Delhi not only allowed the 14th Dalai Lama to visit Southern Tibet, a historical Chinese territory India has illicitly occupied and refers to as 'Arunachal Pradesh', but the spiritual leader of 'Tibetan independence' was also escorted on the trip by India's junior minister of home affairs," the editorial read.

"To Beijing, that is a double affront," it said. "Rijiju might think himself cute in borrowing a line from Beijing's diplomatic representations, but he has ignored the fundamental distinction here: Like Taiwan and any other part of China, Tibet is a part of the Chinese territory no matter whether New Delhi agrees or not," it said in an editorial.

"Southern Tibet, on the other hand, was stolen from China by his country's former colonial master taking advantage of China's internal strife. Should he have any questions regarding the status of Southern Tibet, Rijiju can consult the historical archives," it said.

"Neither the 'McMahon Line', by which New Delhi justifies its actual control of Southern Tibet nor the present-day 'Arunachal Pradesh' has Beijing's endorsement. In other words, Indian occupation of the area is legally untenable. Using it as leverage, therefore, is not just unethical, it is outright illicit," it said.

"Despite the historical dispute, the China-India border area has by and large remained peaceful recently, particularly since Beijing and New Delhi began to get serious about border talks," it said.

"If New Delhi chooses to play dirty, however, Beijing should not hesitate to answer blows with blows," the paper said.

The aggressive editorials came after China yesterday lodged a protest with Indian Ambassador Vijay Gokhale here over the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit to the area. The Dalai Lama is currently on a nine-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

In its editorial, the ruling CPC-run Global Times criticised Rijiju for accompanying the Dalai Lama during his visit to the state.

"The Dalai Lama has been to the disputed region before, but what makes this trip different is that he is received and accompanied by India's Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju.

When China raised the concern over the visit, Rijiju commented that China shouldn't intervene in their 'internal affairs'," it said.

"New Delhi probably overestimates its leverage in the bilateral ties with China. The two countries in recent years have continuously strived to improve their relationship and the peace on the border area has been maintained," it said.

"India has benefited from the good momentum of bilateral relationship as much as China. If New Delhi ruins the Sino- India ties and the two countries turn into open rivals, can India afford the consequence?," the tabloid, known for striking aggressive nationalistic postures, said.

"China considers India as a friendly neighbour and partner. China has never provoked bilateral disputes or made any pressing demand on India over the Dalai Lama. New Delhi should respond to Beijing's goodwill with goodwill," it said.

"The Dalai question became one of the problems that upset the Sino-India relationship," it said.

"When India emphasises the relationship with China, it would place a tight control on the Dalai. When it has a grudge against China, it may prompt the Dalai to play certain tricks as a signal sent to China," it said.

Stating that India is dissatisfied with China over the NSG and Azhar issues, it said some Indians also called for boycott of Chinese goods.

"The Dalai's visit to Arunachal Pradesh this time is seen as New Delhi using the monk as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on China," it said.

"But this is a clumsy and rude move. The Dalai is a highly-politicised symbol in China's diplomacy. For any country, its attitude toward the Dalai Lama almost affects the entire relationship with China," Global Times said, adding that the western countries "fully recognised" this and were "extremely prudent" in using him as a "diplomatic card".

"When the Dalai travels to the capital of a Western country, who will meet him, when and where would be carefully weighed," it said.

"Before this trip, the Dalai Lama was received by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in December. At a time when the Dalai has been given a cold shoulder in many places of the world, New Delhi is bucking the trend and treating him as a favourite," it said.

"It is worth mentioning that India is dissatisfied with China mainly in the international multilateral field," it said, adding that China too suffered "setbacks when applying for the membership of international organisations".

"China's proposal to blacklist some terrorist group had also been refused. However, as dissatisfied as China was, it didn't make an issue of them," it said.

Tags: dalai lama, kashmir, dispute, interfere
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

2

Vaisakhi resolution introduced in US Congress

3

Shirdi Sai Baba shrine receives golden and silver articles worth Rs 4 crore

4

Chinese engineer fails to find bride, marries self-made robot

5

Muslim teen writes 'BlackLivesMatter' 100 times, gets into Stanford University

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham