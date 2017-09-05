The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

World, South Asia

Russian president Putin warns of 'global catastrophe' in North Korea impasse

AFP
Published : Sep 5, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

Putin's comments came after the US called for the "strongest possible measures" against N Korea for detonating a hydrogen bomb on Sunday.

Putin said the North Korea nuclear problem is very serious. But here, one must not lose his cool (Photo: AP)
 Putin said the North Korea nuclear problem is very serious. But here, one must not lose his cool (Photo: AP)

Xiamen: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday of a global "catastrophe" unless a diplomatic solution over North Korea is reached, saying imposing further sanctions on Pyongyang would be useless.

Putin's comments, following an international summit in China, came after the United States called for the "strongest possible measures" against North Korea for detonating what it called a hydrogen bomb on Sunday.

The announcement and North Korea's claim that it could mount the warhead on a missile, dramatically upped the stakes in Pyongyang's standoff with the international community over its banned weapons programmes.

Putin said Russia "condemns" North Korea's actions as "provocative".

"But resorting to just any sanctions in this situation is useless and inefficient," he told reporters in the Chinese city of Xiamen following the annual summit of the five-nation BRICS club of emerging economies.

Putin called for dialogue on the crisis and warned against other actions that could cause the situation to escalate.

"All of this can lead to a global planetary catastrophe and a great number of victims," he said.

Tags: north korea, vladimir putin, un sanctions, missile test
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

'I'm not dating Hardik Pandya': Parineeti sets record straight after recent rumours

2

Chocolate craving not a physical need, says study

3

PV Sindhu produces digital film to pay tribute to Pullela Gopichand

4

Incredible story of million-to-one black and white twins

5

Children's books see an increase in sales as e-books cause 'screen fatigue'

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham