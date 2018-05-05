Pakistan army chief confirms death sentence for 11 terrorists: report

The terrorists were involved in killing of 36 civilians, 24 armed forces, police officials besides injuring 142 others.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences awarded to 11 “hardcore terrorists” who were given the capital punishment by special military courts over the killings of 60 people. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences awarded to 11 “hardcore terrorists” who were given the capital punishment by special military courts over the killings of 60 people, media reports said on Saturday.

The terrorists were involved in the killing of 36 civilians, 24 armed forces, frontier constabulary, police officials besides injuring 142 others, the Express Tribune reported.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession and were tried by special military courts, it quoted a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, as saying.

“The terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including attacks on law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, Malakand University and killing of innocent civilians including Imran Khan Mohmind, a member of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,” the ISPR said.

These convicts had admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court and were awarded death sentences, it said.

Three other convicts were also awarded imprisonment, the report added.