The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 05, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB: Dominant hosts restrict Kohli's men to 127
 
World, South Asia

Pak marriage racket: Brides say husbands shot first night videos, blackmailed

ANI
Published : May 5, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

More than 15 girls were reportedly targeted by this group. The men used to marry them and shoot intimate videos of their wedding nights.

According to The Nation, victims spilled the beans on marriage scams being run in Pakistan's Mirpur where accused British nationals woo girls into marriage promising a great life abroad. (Photo: Representational)
 According to The Nation, victims spilled the beans on marriage scams being run in Pakistan's Mirpur where accused British nationals woo girls into marriage promising a great life abroad. (Photo: Representational)

Mirpur (Pakistan): Pakistani girls reveal how they were lured into marrying British-Pakistani nationals who blackmailed them by shooting videos of their first wedding night.

According to The Nation, victims spilled the beans on marriage scams being run in Pakistan's Mirpur where accused British nationals woo girls into marriage promising a great life abroad.

The victims' families were also duped by these British-Pakistani nationals, as revealed at a recent press conference held at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur.

According to those addressing the press conference, an entire gang of British-Pakistani nationals led by Mumtaz, also known as 'Taja Pehlwan', targeted young girls, especially in Mirpur. Mumtaz himself developed intimate relationships with some of these girls, assuring them good life abroad if they married him.

More than 15 girls were reportedly targeted by this group. The men used to marry them and then shoot intimate videos of their wedding nights. Later, these girls were threatened by their respective spouses with the release of these videos online.

Some of these Pakistani men even refused to take their wives abroad and would have several wives at a time and if any of them sought divorce, they would be charged with false cases of theft. 

This way, Mumtaz managed to marry seven girls, Anzar married five and Muhammad married three. Two of Mumtaz's family members were also involved in this marriage scam.

The girls, after a long period of torture and sexual abuse, finally came out in open and narrated their ordeal at the press conference.

The accused are currently absconding. Victims also revealed that Mumtaz is heading a drug-peddling gang with the support of his nephews Muhammad Ali and Anzar Ali.

The girls said they were forced to participate in illegal drug operations too and urged parents to be careful about such human trafficking attempts.

Tags: marriage scam, blackmail, crime, kashmir press club, sexual abuse, human trafficking
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

2

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

3

Google to verify identity of US political ad buyers

4

Simmba my home territory, always wanted to be action hero, says Ranveer Singh

5

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honour at her wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham