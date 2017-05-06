The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

World, South Asia

India is part of the problem: Pak on Afghan peace process

PTI
Published : May 5, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 9:12 pm IST

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nafees Zakaria also attacked India on the Kashmir issue.

When asked about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani linking his visit to Islamabad with Pakistan taking action against militants, Zakaria said the problems of Afghanistan are internal. (Photo: AFP)
  When asked about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani linking his visit to Islamabad with Pakistan taking action against militants, Zakaria said the problems of Afghanistan are internal. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday ruled out any role for India in the peace process in Afghanistan, saying it is "part of the problem and not a solution" as New Delhi is using Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan.

At a Foreign Office briefing, spokesman Nafees Zakaria also attacked India on the Kashmir issue claiming the current situation in the Valley is "one of the worst episodes of human tragedy in living history" which has attracted attention of the entire international community.

Asked about India trying to seek greater role in Afghanistan, Zakaria said, "We have continued to underline that India is part of the problem and not a solution. India is also using Afghan soil for its nefarious designs to destabilise Pakistan and spoil Pak-Afghan relations."

When asked about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani linking his visit to Islamabad with Pakistan taking action against militants, he said the problems of Afghanistan are internal. "Externalising Afghanistan’s problems and blaming others for the continued instability in their country does not help.

It would be in the interest of everyone that such accusations are avoided as they serve no purpose, he said. Ghani has declined invitations extended by top civil and military officials to visit Pakistan, saying he would not visit until Islamabad hands over the perpetrators of terror attacks in Afghanistan.

Attacking India on the Kashmir issue, Zakaria said the human rights situation in Kashmir has further deteriorated after the Srinagar by-elections. "The recent video of a Kashmiri youth tied to an Indian army jeep as a human shield against the stone pelting young people has put India's claims of democracy to shame, he said.

He said Pakistan is raising the issue of human rights situation in Kashmir with countries bilaterally and on multilateral forums and demanding implementation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir.

Tags: nafees zakaria, kashmir issue, pak-afghan relations, ashraf ghani
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

2

Qualcomm to unveil 14nm Snapdragon 660

3

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's leading lady in Thugs Of Hindostan!

4

Mumbai: World's first 'ladies special' suburban train turns 25

5

Did you know? There’s a ‘secret’ backspace in iPhone’s calculator

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham