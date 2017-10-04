The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

World, South Asia

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi stripped of Oxford honour over Rohingya criticism

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 5:33 pm IST

A cross-party motion was unanimously passed by the council on Tuesday, which said it was 'no longer appropriate' for her to hold the honour.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a televised speech to the nation at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)
 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a televised speech to the nation at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)

Yangon: An honour bestowed on Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi by the city of Oxford has been withdrawn as a reaction to her perceived inadequate response to the plight of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

The ‘Freedom of Oxford’ had been granted to the de facto leader of Myanmar in 1997 for her “long struggle for democracy” by the Oxford City Council.

A cross-party motion was unanimously passed by the council on Tuesday, which said it was “no longer appropriate” for her to hold the honour.

Oxford City Council leader Bob Price supported the motion to remove her honour and confirmed it was an “unprecedented step” for the local authority.

The city council will hold a special meeting to confirm that the honour is removed on November 27.

Suu Kyi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, has close links to the city of Oxford, having lived in Park Town with her family and earlier attended St Hugh’s College from 1964 until 1967.

The city council’s move comes days after her alma mater, St Hugh’s, removed her portrait from the main college entrance.

While the exact reasons for the portrait’s removal were attributed to a new replacement, there is a wider view that the allegations of ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya Muslims fleeing their homes to Bangladesh is likely to be behind the move.

Nearly 500,000 people belonging to Myanmar’s Rohingya minority have been displaced after violence allegedly instigated by the country’s military, causing a major humanitarian crisis.

Suu Kyi has been Myanmar’s State Counsellor, a position similar to prime minister, since April, 2016.

She spent years under house arrest as a campaigner for democracy while Myanmar was ruled by a military dictatorship.

She became a worldwide icon for freedom before leading her National League for Democracy to victory in open elections in November, 2015.

The UK government has made repeated calls for her take a more firm stance on the violence being suffered by the Rohingyas.

 

Tags: aung san suu kyi, rohingya muslims, nobel peace prize, rohingya issue
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon], Rangoon (Yangon)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

2

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

3

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

4

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

5

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Age cheats under scanner

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham