The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan in case related to 2014 attack on police

AP
Published : May 4, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

Khan presented an 11-point agenda, pledging to bring about 'peaceful political change' and defeat 'corrupt' politicians.

Khan has been leading rallies and fighting legal battles against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League since 2013. (Photo: File)
 Khan has been leading rallies and fighting legal battles against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League since 2013. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: A Pakistani court has acquitted the country’s popular opposition lawmaker Imran Khan in a case over the wounding of a police chief during clashes in 2014 between Khan’s supporters and police at a rally in Islamabad.

Khan was in the court for Friday’s decision and welcomed the ruling.

On Sunday, the former cricket star who became Pakistan’s chief opposition leader — and now seeks to become the country’s next prime minister — launched his party’s campaign for the July elections.

He presented an 11-point agenda, pledging to bring about “peaceful political change” and defeat “corrupt” politicians.

Khan has been leading rallies and fighting legal battles against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League since 2013. Acting on his petition, Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year disqualified then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif from office.

Tags: imran khan, corruption, nawaz sharif, pakistan muslim league, pakistan’s supreme court
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian hits jackpot, wins USD 1.9 million in Abu Dhabi lottery

2

Don't like thing that comes easily, naturally to me: Rajkummar Rao

3

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

4

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

5

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham