China 'strongly opposes' India's ban on Chinese apps

Indian children play online game PUBG on their mobile phones sitting on stairs outside their house in Hyderabad, India. India on Wednesday banned the widely popular Chinese mobile game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, known by the acronym PUBG, along with other 117 mobile applications in yet another move targeting China in the online space.(AP File)

Beijing: China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.

Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd’s popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.