The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

World, South Asia

Go to hell: Philippines President tells UN human rights expert

REUTERS
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 5:40 pm IST

Citing dismissal of Chief Justice of Supreme Court, the UN human rights expert said Philippines' judicial independence was under threat.

The outspoken Philippine leader is known for defying international pressure and his diatribes against critics. (Photo: File)
 The outspoken Philippine leader is known for defying international pressure and his diatribes against critics. (Photo: File)

Manila: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has told a UN human rights expert who said the country's judicial independence was under threat to "go to hell", warning against interference in domestic affairs.

The Philippine Supreme Court voted last month to remove Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, whom Duterte had called an "enemy" for voting against controversial government proposals, citing violations in the way she was appointed.

Her dismissal is sending a chilling message to other supreme court judges and members of the judiciary, Diego Garcia-Sayan, special UN rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, said on Friday.

"Tell him not to interfere with the affairs of my country. He can go to hell," Duterte told a news conference late Saturday night, prior to leaving for an official visit to South Korea.

The outspoken Philippine leader is known for defying international pressure and his diatribes against critics.

In particular, he has railed against former US President Barack Obama and UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, for criticising the bloody war on drugs, his signature public safety project.

Sereno, the first chief justice to be removed by her peers, had voted against several of the Duterte's proposals including the extension of martial rule in the volatile southern Philippines.

Tags: un human rights, philippines president rodrigo duterte
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

2

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

3

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

4

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

5

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham