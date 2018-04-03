The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pak PM Abbasi says India launching ‘brutal crackdown’ in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 3:15 pm IST

‘The brutal crackdown and use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable,’ Abbasi said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night, came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag. (Photo: File)
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night, came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.

Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night, came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable," Abbasi said.

He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir.

Sunday's operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.

Tags: shahid khaqan abbasi, hizbul mujahideen, lashker-e-taiba, un
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

2

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

3

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

4

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

5

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham