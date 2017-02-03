The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan snubs India's demand of action against JuD chief Saeed

ANI
Published : Feb 3, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2017, 9:21 am IST

Pakistan said it does not need any endorsement from New Delhi over actions against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind.

Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)
 Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Snubbing India's demand of a credible crackdown on Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who was recently placed in house arrest, Pakistan has said that it does not need any endorsement from New Delhi over actions against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry on Wednesday said that Pakistan does not need any certification or endorsement from India over the recent actions it has taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed, while reacting to the statement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the JuD chief's detention.

India had earlier said only a credible crack down on the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and terrorist organizations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity.

"Exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also," the MEA said.

The Interior Ministry spokesperson said if India is serious about its allegations then it should come up with concrete evidence against Saeed, which is sustainable in the court of law in Pakistan or anywhere in the world.

Tags: jamaat-ud-dawa, jud, hafiz saeed, 26/11 mumbai terror attacks, mumbai attacks mastermind
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Nazi submarine found off Azores: German research team

2

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

3

Watch: Varun and Alia's unmissable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

4

Pakistan lifts ban on Indian films with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

5

Women's Zika vaccine unlikely before 2020, says WHO

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham