The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

World, South Asia

Panama Papers scandal: Nawaz Sharif appears in court for hearing

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 1:43 pm IST

So far 10 witnesses have recorded their statement on behalf of the prosecution.

The former premier, who had left for Saudi Arabia on December 30 amid reports of a ‘deal’ between the embattled Sharif family, returned to the country Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 The former premier, who had left for Saudi Arabia on December 30 amid reports of a ‘deal’ between the embattled Sharif family, returned to the country Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday appeared before an anti-graft court to face trial in corruption cases against him in the Panama Papers scandal that forced him to resign.

Sharif, 67, reached the court along with his daughter Maryam.

The former premier, who had left for Saudi Arabia on December 30 amid reports of a "deal" between the embattled Sharif family, returned to the country Tuesday.

Three corruption cases were registered against him on September 8 following the Supreme Court verdict of July 28 that also disqualified Sharif as the prime minister and ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for institution of cases.

The NAB produced two witnesses in the court today who recorded their statements and defence layer also cross-examined them.

The three cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, several companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London's Avenfield properties.

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their overseas properties.

Last hearing of the case of held on December 19.

So far 10 witnesses have recorded their statement on behalf of the prosecution. This was the 11th time that Sharif has attended the hearing.

The political future of Sharif, who leads the country’s most powerful political family and the ruling PML-N party, has been hanging in balance since then. If convicted, Sharif can be jailed.

Sharif’s family alleges that the cases are politically motivated.

Tags: nawaz sharif, panama papers, shahid khaqan abbasi, national accountability bureau
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham