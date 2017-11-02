The Asian Age | News

Another attempt by UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist blocked by China

Published : Nov 2, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 7:32 pm IST

This is the second year in succession that China has blocked the resolution. Last year, China had done the same to stall India's application before the same Committee. (Photo: AP)
Beijing: China on Thursday blocked another bid by the US, France and the UK to list Pakistan-based JeM chief and Pathankot terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, saying it has rejected the move as "there is no consensus".

A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief under the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the Council.

The JeM, founded by Azhar, has already been in the UN's list of banned terror outfits.

China had in August extended by three months its technical hold on the the US, France and UK-backed proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN after having blocked the move in February this year at the United Nations.

"China has rejected the move as there is no consensus," sources in the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The comment came as the China's technical hold on a proposal by the US, France and Britain to list Azhar as a global terrorist was set to lapse today.

The official's comment indicates that China will veto the application in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council to allow it to lapse.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing: "we raised a technical hold so as to allow more time for the committee and its members to deliberate on this matter. But there is still absence of consensus on this matter."

Defending China's consistent technical holds, Hua said China's actions are meant to ensure and safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council.

"We will continue to follow the mandate of the Committee and its rules of procedure and remain in constant communication and coordination with the members of the Committee," she said.

To the follow-up questions, Hua said the Committee has its rules. The committee is yet to reach the consensus.

"The Committee is yet to reach an agreement. This is a fact," Hua said.

Hua's remarks indicate that China will continue its policy to block moves by India and other countries led by the US to block Azhar's listing during the second term of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which began over a week ago.

China in the past had asked India to discuss the issue directly with Pakistan in order to reach an understanding on Azhar's listing.

In the last two years, China has stonewalled efforts by India to declare Azhar as a global terrorist.

Last year in March, China was the only member in the 15-nation UN organ to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.

