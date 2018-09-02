The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 02, 2018

World, South Asia

5 injured after plane skids off runway in Nepal's Kathmandu

ANI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2018, 11:54 am IST

The Aircraft bearing the call sign 9NAHW was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu.

Five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe. (Representational | PTI)
 Five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe. (Representational | PTI)

Kathmandu: A domestic aircraft of a private air service provider skidded off the runway of Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) here, injuring five passengers on board.

"The aircraft bearing the call sign 9NAHW was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu. It skidded off the runway at around 8:30 pm local time on Saturday," TIA General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri told ANI.

According to Chettri, five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe.

The airport is, however, shut for maintenance as the decade-old runway bears cracks on the surface.

Tags: kathmandu airport, plane skids off runway, tribhuwan international airport (tia)

