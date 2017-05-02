The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistan welcomes Erdogan's offer to help resolve Kashmir issue

PTI
Published : May 2, 2017, 11:35 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 12:13 pm IST

Erdogan's meeting with PM Modi on Monday came in the shadow of his comments on Kashmir that were not well received in India.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's suggestion of having a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, an offer India has virtually rejected.

Ahead of his India visit, Erdogan, during a TV interview, had said, "We should not allow more casualties to occur (in Kashmir). By having a multilateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for all."

"Pakistan welcomes the Turkish President's offer to strengthen the dialogue process among the stakeholders for resolving the Kashmir issue," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement last night.

Erdogan's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came in the shadow of his comments on Kashmir that were not well received in India.

The remarks were contrary to the position of India, which maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between it and Pakistan, and that there is no scope for a third party mediation.

In a clear message to Erdogan, India on Monday asserted that the Kashmir issue is an Indo-Pak bilateral matter, essentially due to cross-border terrorism.

However, Pakistan welcomed Erdogan's remarks, saying, "Pakistan has always welcomed the statements and endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues" in Kashmir and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The situation in Kashmir, especially in terms of human rights violations and implications for the regional and global security, due to the unresolved dispute, have raised serious concerns across the globe, the Foreign Office said.

It said that recently, the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community, including the US, have urged the early resolution of the Kashmir issue given the perils for the regional peace and security.

Tags: recep tayyip erdogan, turkish president, kashmir issue
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka makes grand return to America, looks stunning at Met Gala

2

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

3

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

4

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

5

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham