Pak man set ablaze for not repaying loan to employer: report

Published : Mar 2, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Imran, a father of three, was transferred to a hospital in Punjab province with 85% burn injuries, Geo TV reported.

 According to his family, his employer called him at a secret location, tied him up and set him on fire. (Representational image)

Lahore: In a gruesome incident, a 30-year- old Pakistani man was allegedly set on fire by his employer for failing to pay back a loan of Rs 4,000, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Imran, a father of three, was transferred to a hospital in Punjab province with 85% burn injuries, Geo TV reported quoting officials as saying.

According to his father, Imran worked at a marble factory in Taxila and owed Rs 4,000 to his employer. He left his job to work in another factory after he was not paid his dues for the month, the report said.

According to his family, his employer called him at a secret location, tied him up and set him on fire.

