The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

World, Oceania

3 Indian-origin people conferred with Australia's highest civilian award

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 1:18 pm IST

They were honored for their contributions in the field of medicine and work towards the community.

Chennupati Jagadish was awarded Australia's highest civilian honour on Australia Day. (Photo: Australian National University)
 Chennupati Jagadish was awarded Australia's highest civilian honour on Australia Day. (Photo: Australian National University)

Melbourne: Three Indian-origin persons have been awarded Australia's highest civilian honour this year for their contributions in the field of medicine and work towards the community.

Purushottam Sawrikar, a Sydney-based medical practitioner, received Order of Australia medal for the year 2017 announced on the Australia Day in General division category for his service to medicine, and to the Indian community.

Sawrikar was a former President of Australian Indian Medical Graduates Association and also founded a community radio called Akashwani Sydney.

Makhan Singh Khangure from Perth was given the award for his for significant service to medicine in the field of neuroradiology, to education, and to a range of professional medical associations.

Vijay Kumar, a nuclear medicine specialist and a researcher, was given the award for his significant service to medical research in the disciplines of nuclear medicine and biology, to professional organisations, and to the community.

Kumar, a founding Member of Sydney Tamil Sangam Association, was also awarded Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation Award in 2007 and 2014.

A Darwain-based Tejinder Pal Singh was among the list of finalists in the Australian of the Year Local Hero catergory awards, for his efforts in improving the community.

Singh was nominated for his four-year-old initiative of providing a free-meal service called the 'food van' in Northern Territory.

Singh has been feeding the poor and needy locals of northern Darwin with dedication on the last Sunday of each month.

Over 950 Australians were named in the Australia Day Honours this year with former Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Victorians Governor Linda Dessau, organic scientist Andrew Holmes and former Liberal MP David Kemp receiving the nation's top Australia Day medal, the Companion of the Order of Australia.

Other who received the top honours were a Queensland based Biomedical scientist Alan Mackay-Sim who was named Australian of the Year this year.

Alan's groundbreaking work on stem cells was crucial to the first ever successful case of restoring a quadriplegic person's ability to walk.

Tags: australia, highest civilian honour, indian-origin
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

MOST POPULAR

1

Duck teasing Tiger in Sydney Zoo is going viral

2

Odisha: In a first, eunuch ties knot with man in Bhubaneswar

3

US wildlife hired 2 snake hunters from India to catch pythons

4

Video games help handle stress better than sex: study

5

Video introducing Donald Trump to Netherlands goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham