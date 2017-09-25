The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 25, 2017 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

World, Oceania

Highly insulting: Hindu community in Australia protests lamb ad featuring Lord Ganesha

REUTERS
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 11:20 am IST

IFA president Nihal Agar said on Sunday the MLA had not listened to the Indian community’s earlier concerns when the ad initially screened.

Hindu Council of Australia called on MLA to voluntarily take the advertisement off air. (Photo: Youtube grab)
 Hindu Council of Australia called on MLA to voluntarily take the advertisement off air. (Photo: Youtube grab)

Sydney: Hundreds of people attended rallies in Australia’s major cities on Sunday to protest an advertisement the Indian community described as “highly insulting” in its depiction of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha.

The India Forum Australia (IFA) arranged the protests in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth in response to a Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) advertisement, aired earlier this month.

The ad featured various religious figures including the Hindu god, considered vegetarian by followers, sitting down to a meal of lamb.

IFA president Nihal Agar said on Sunday the MLA had not listened to the Indian community’s earlier concerns when the ad initially screened.

“To say something is legal is one thing, but it’s something else to touch the heart and that is how MLA has failed our community,” he said.

“This is not the multicultural Australia that we truly love.”

Earlier this month, India’s High Commission in Canberra lodged a complaint with the Australian government asking for the ad’s removal.

The Advertising Standards Bureau dismissed complaints, saying Lord Ganesha was depicted positively and that the advertisement’s intent was to be inclusive.

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs, Zed Seselja, told Reuters on Sunday that he had met Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and leaders of Australia’s Hindu community because of the “genuine hurt” that had been caused.

Seselja said organisations needed to consider the impact on people of faith when they exercised their freedom of speech but cautioned against censorship.

An MLA spokesman said in a statement after the ad first aired that the organisation had undertaken “extensive research and consultation” while making the advertisement.

The industry association has a history of controversial campaigns, geared at generating discussion and promoting meat consumption. Another advertisement this year featuring indigenous Australians welcoming boat arrivals to a barbecue on a beach was described as insensitive while a previous campaign was criticised for promoting violence against vegans.

Tags: lord ganesha, meat and livestock australia, india forum australia
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Pandey's wife held in rape case involving him

2

Shocking images show parasite swimming around in boy's eyeball

3

Somerhalder-Nikki Reed issue apology for pregnancy comment

4

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: All-round show from Kohli's men clinches series

5

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham