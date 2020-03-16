Covid19 cases increase to 350 in Australia

New South Wales (NSW) reported 37 cases since Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 171

Melbourne: The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Australia on Monday reached 350 as some states in the country declared a state of emergency and announced penalties for breaching quarantine and self-isolation guidelines issued by them to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced that anyone returning to Australia from overseas would be required to self-isolate for two weeks and cruise ships from foreign ports would be banned from docking in Australia.

In Victoria, 13 new cases brought the state total to 71.

Two elderly women died from the deadly virus, bringing the death toll in the country due to the deadly disease to five.

Several schools have been shut down while state governments in Victoria, NSW and Queensland announced penalties for breach of isolation terms.