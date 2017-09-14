The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

World, Oceania

Australian senator argues for ban full-face Islamic coverings in public places

AP
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 11:10 am IST

Three senators including Hanson argued over her bill before a majority of senators shut down debate until a later date.

Pauline Hanson, leader of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigration One Nation minor party, sat wearing the black head-to-ankle garment for more than 10 minutes before taking it off as she rose to explain that she wanted such outfits banned on national security grounds. (Photo: Twitter)
 Pauline Hanson, leader of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigration One Nation minor party, sat wearing the black head-to-ankle garment for more than 10 minutes before taking it off as she rose to explain that she wanted such outfits banned on national security grounds. (Photo: Twitter)

Canberra: An Australian senator who a month ago provoked an angry backlash by wearing a burqa in Parliament urged lawmakers on Thursday to ban full-face Islamic coverings in public places.

Pauline Hanson, leader of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigration One Nation minor party, was arguing for proposed laws that she introduced into the Senate that would make wearing full-face coverings an offense punishable by a 4,200 Australian dollar ($3,400) fine. Compelling others to wear such coverings would carry a prison sentence of up to six months and an AU$42,000 fine. She proposes several exempt circumstances including entertainment and sport.

Three senators including Hanson argued over her bill before a majority of senators shut down debate until a later date.

Hanson, an outspoken fan of President Donald Trump, sat in the Senate last month wearing black head-to-ankle garments for more than 10 minutes before removing the veil.

Her actions were widely condemned by senators as insulting to Muslims, although it sparked public debate for and against her actions across Australia for days later.

"My reasoning to wear the burqa into this chamber was seen as a stunt, call it what you want, I really don't care," Hanson told the Senate on Thursday.

"Because the whole fact is that it's got Australians talking and Australians feel now they have a voice and it's created debate," she added.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has ruled out his conservative government ever banning Islamic face coverings.

But government's junior coalition partner, the Nationals party, on Sunday narrowly rejected an attempt to make such a ban party policy.

The party's annual conference rejected a proposed burqa ban 55 votes to 51.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, the Nationals' leader, had argued at the conference against such a ban, saying it could damage Australia's trade relations with Muslim-majority countries including Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Hanson on Thursday said the Nationals were "clearly much divided on this."

Sam Dastyari, an opposition senator and an Iranian-born Muslim, told the Senate the burqa argument was "a ridiculous debate."

Muslims account for fewer than 3 percent of Australia's Christian-majority population of 24 million.

The French Parliament passed an act more than six years ago that made France the first European Union country to ban the niqab and burqa, the full-face or face-and-body coverings worn by some Muslim women, in public places. Others have since followed.

Tags: pauline hanson, donald trump, malcom turnbull, burqa ban

MOST POPULAR

1

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

2

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

3

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

4

Britons among most depressed people in the Western world

5

Drastically reduce asthma symptoms with diet and exercise

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham