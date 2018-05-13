The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

World, Oceania

Three generations of family shot dead in Australia murder-suicide

AFP
Published : May 13, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

Mass shootings are uncommon in Australia and Friday’s was the deadliest since a 1996 massacre that left 35 dead at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

Police said it was too early to confirm which member of the family was the shooter, saying more forensic work was needed. (Representational Image)
 Police said it was too early to confirm which member of the family was the shooter, saying more forensic work was needed. (Representational Image)

Sydney: Three generations of a single family were identified Saturday as the victims of Australia’s worst mass shooting in 22 years, a murder-suicide which left seven people dead.

They included Katrina Miles, 35, and her four children -- three boys and a girl aged eight to 13 -- who were found Friday in a shed on a rural property near the Margaret River wine region in Western Australia, police said.

Miles’ mother Cynda Miles, 58, was found in the main house at the property and her father Peter Miles, 61, was found outside, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters.

Three firearms licensed to Peter Miles were also found, he said.

Confirming suggestions of a murder-suicide, Dawson added: “I wish to strongly emphasise that police do not believe any other person is involved in these crimes. Police are not searching for any other suspects.”

Dawson said it was too early to confirm which member of the family was the shooter, saying more forensic work was needed.

He would only say police were alerted to the shootings by a phone call from a “male person” at the property, who was apparently the killer.

Mass shootings are uncommon in Australia and Friday’s was the deadliest since a 1996 massacre that left 35 dead at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

After that attack, the government banned assault rifles, launched a mass firearm buyback program and imposed tight gun registration laws.

Police issued a statement from unnamed relatives of the Miles family saying: “We are devastated by this shocking event. We are stunned and still trying to understand how this could happen.

“We respectfully ask that the community refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

Felicity Haynes, who lives on a neighbouring property, told broadcaster ABC the family involved were “caring neighbours”.

“They were a very socially aware family, doing their best to create a safe community, and that is why it is so shocking,” she said.

Facebook posts by Katrina and Cynda Miles, quoted by local media, referred to the children as all being autistic and homeschooled.

The shooting happened in the small town of Osmington, close to Margaret River, a popular tourist destination renowned for its wine, surf and natural beauty.

A neighbour told the West Australian newspaper she was woken by gunfire about 4:00 am Friday morning (2000 GMT Thursday), but thought it was someone shooting kangaroos, which are numerous in the area.

“It wasn’t until I saw the police that I thought, ‘Hang on a minute’,” Meg Janes told the newspaper. “(The shots) were separated out, there was quite a long gap between them.”

Tags: mass shooting, margaret river, murder-suicide, crime
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi BO collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 11.30 crore

2

Cannes: Aaradhya is ecstatic as Aishwarya twirls her around on the way to red carpet

3

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

4

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

5

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham