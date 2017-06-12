The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

World, Oceania

China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Australia due to faulty engine

AFP
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 9:05 am IST

Terrified passengers described a massive din soon after flight MU736 took off from Sydney Airport at 8.30 pm (local time) on Sunday.

An unnamed passenger on board said that he could smell something burning. (Photo: AP/Representational)
  An unnamed passenger on board said that he could smell something burning. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Sydney: A China Eastern passenger plane suffered a serious fault that tore a huge hole in one of its engine casings and forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Sydney, the carrier said on Monday.

Terrified passengers described a massive din soon after flight MU736 took off from Sydney Airport at 8.30 pm (local time) on Sunday, as crew cleared seats near the affected engine and turned the flight back. No one was injured.

“The crew observed the abnormal situation of the left engine and decided to return to Sydney Airport immediately,” a China Eastern spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “The returned aircraft is currently under investigation at Sydney Airport.” Images posted on social media showed a large hole ripped in the casing of the engine, reportedly an A330.

Read: Video: Indonesian plane carrying 146 passengers skidded off wet runway

An unnamed passenger told broadcaster Channel Seven, “We, like, went up in the air and all of a sudden, I heard like ‘z-z-z-z-z’ and it was really, really loud. It kind of smelled like burning. Oh, I was scared. Yes. I was really scared. Our group was terrified.”

Another passenger told commercial broadcaster Channel Nine “the wing to my left just started making a massive amount of noise and they cleared all of the seats”. China Eastern said all passengers would be placed on flights departing Australia on Monday.

Tags: sydney airport, china eastern, passengers
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

2

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

3

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

4

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

5

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham