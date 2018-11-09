The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

World, Oceania

1 dead in Melbourne stabbing; man attacked cops before being shot

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

Police have also urged the public to avoid the Street after witnesses describe a car bursting into flames.

Local media showed footage of a large man slashing wildly at police officers before being shot. (Photo: Screengrab | @fayfayang)
 Local media showed footage of a large man slashing wildly at police officers before being shot. (Photo: Screengrab | @fayfayang)

Melbourne: At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a rush hour stabbing incident in Melbourne's central business district, police said on Friday.

One person was arrested and is in a critical condition after he was a shot by police as he lunged at officers with a knife at the busiest Bourke Street mall in Melbourne.

Police initially responded to a report of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston Street about 4:20 pm (local time), Victoria Police said in a statement.

A man, believed to be the driver, stabbed three people and was then shot by police. "A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition," it said.

Police are not looking for anyone further at this early stage.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics had assessed three people at the scene. One person has been taken to hospital with a neck injury in a suspected critical condition, one with a head injury and a third with unknown injuries.

One of them has succumbed to injuries, police said.

Police have also urged the public to avoid the Street after witnesses describe a car bursting into flames.

The area has been cordoned off, police said.

Tags: melbourne, melbourne stabbing, australian police
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

MOST POPULAR

1

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

2

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

3

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

4

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

5

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham