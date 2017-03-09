The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australia: Indian man charged for impersonating doctor for 11 years

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 4:37 pm IST

The immigration minister termed the case as a 'big failing of the system'.

The authorities have been unable to find or contact him saying his current whereabouts are unknown. (Representational Image)
 The authorities have been unable to find or contact him saying his current whereabouts are unknown. (Representational Image)

Melbourne: An Indian man in Australia has been accused of impersonating a doctor and working in various hospitals for more than a decade with the immigration minister terming the case as a "big failing of the system".

Shyam Acharya took the name of another man in India, Sarang Chitale, before he began a new life in Australia, where he registered with the Medical Board of New South Wales (NSW) in 2003, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He then used the identity of the doctor to gain employment in the NSW public health system. The authorities have been unable to find or contact him saying his current whereabouts are unknown.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the issue is a "big failing of the system", warning the consequences could have been "diabolical" if he had posed a national security threat.

Acharya worked for NSW Health as a junior doctor from 2003 to May 2014 at four hospitals in Australia. In 2013, Acharya worked for international pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, before moving to medical research group Novatech in 2016.

The alleged deception was not detected until November 2016, when the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency began investigating him for "falsely holding himself out as a registered medical practitioner".

Australian Federal Police, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been alerted. NSW Health was notified shortly afterwards and launched its own investigation, deputy secretary Karen Crawshaw said.

"It is alleged in these proceedings that Acharya appropriated another doctor's name and medical qualifications while living in India and that he used these stolen and other fraudulent documents to gain registration falsely with the
Medical Board of NSW," Crawshaw said.

"The matters currently before the court do not deal with how he was able to enter and leave Australia or how he obtained Australian citizenship in the name of the other doctor," she said.

The matter is due to return to court in early April. Acharya has been charged under section 116 of the Health Practitioner National Regulation Law (NSW), which makes it an offence to use a title that could make others believe you are
a registered medical professional.

If he is convicted, he faces a fine of up to USD 30,000. NSW Health said Acharya was a junior doctor with limited registration, meaning he was required to work under the supervision of others.

"It is noted that Acharya's involvement was only as one of a number in the clinical team that treated the patient. NSW Health has notified solicitors acting for the patient," Crawshaw said.

Tags: immigration minister, nsw public health

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham