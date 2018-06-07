The Asian Age | News

Sri Lankan man sent to prison for 12 yrs for hoax bomb on Malaysia Airlines flight

Published : Jun 7, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 1:50 pm IST

The 26-year-old was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in a Melbourne court to attempting to take control of an aircraft.

The drama came after Malaysia Airlines lost two Boeing 777s in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
 The drama came after Malaysia Airlines lost two Boeing 777s in 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: An Australian judge has sentenced a Sri Lankan man to 12 years in prison for threatening to detonate a fake bomb on a Malaysia Airlines flight, terrifying more than 200 passengers and crew.

Manodh Marks forced Flight 128 bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to turn back to the Australian city of Melbourne soon after takeoff in May 2017 when he screamed that he had a bomb and ran down the aisle carrying a flashing electronic device.

The 26-year-old was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in a Melbourne court to attempting to take control of an aircraft, an offence that carries a potential maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The drama came after Malaysia Airlines lost two Boeing 777s in 2014.

